-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Switzerland: Coronavirus infection rate “accelerating” – WHO
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: WHO
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus “pandemic is accelerating” while speaking in Geneva on Monday.
“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases; 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” he said.
“To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics: testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact,” he further added.
The Director-General emphasised how important it will be for the world to make use of protective equipment in a controlled manner, in order to avoid further shortages.
“WHO has been working hard with many partners to rationalise and prioritise the use of personal, protective equipment. Addressing the global shortage of this life saving tools means addressing every part of the supply chain, from raw materials to finished products. Measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus may have unintended consequences of exacerbating shortages of essential protective gear and the materials needed to make them,” explained Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Speaking on the recent discovery of potential new symptoms like loss of smell or loss of taste, the WHO Technical Lead, Maria Von Kerhove, said that it was something that “we need to look into” adding that “a number of countries” were “conducting early investigations.”
The COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen around the round, the current number of confirmed cases worldwide stands at 378,000 leading to the loss of 16,495 lives thus far.
Mandatory Credit: WHO
Video ID: 20200323-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly