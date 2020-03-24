Switzerland: Coronavirus infection rate “accelerating” – WHO

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus “pandemic is accelerating” while speaking in Geneva on Monday.

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases; 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” he said.

“To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics: testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact,” he further added.

The Director-General emphasised how important it will be for the world to make use of protective equipment in a controlled manner, in order to avoid further shortages.

“WHO has been working hard with many partners to rationalise and prioritise the use of personal, protective equipment. Addressing the global shortage of this life saving tools means addressing every part of the supply chain, from raw materials to finished products. Measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus may have unintended consequences of exacerbating shortages of essential protective gear and the materials needed to make them,” explained Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Speaking on the recent discovery of potential new symptoms like loss of smell or loss of taste, the WHO Technical Lead, Maria Von Kerhove, said that it was something that “we need to look into” adding that “a number of countries” were “conducting early investigations.”

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen around the round, the current number of confirmed cases worldwide stands at 378,000 leading to the loss of 16,495 lives thus far.

