Switzerland: Davos beefs up security ahead of World Economic Forum

Heightened security efforts were observed in Davos, with an increased presence of police forces and barricades on Monday, one day ahead of the start of the 50th World Economic Forum.

Police officers dotted the streets of the Swiss town, along with banners commemorating the 50th anniversary of the forum.

The World Economic Forum 2020 will take place between January 21 and 24, with around 1500 world leaders set to attend to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

