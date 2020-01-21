Switzerland: Greta Thunberg swats aside question about “haters” at Davos climate panel

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A number of young activists spoke during a panel discussion on the climate crisis at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The host asked them how they dealt with “haters,” a question that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg proceeded to swat aside. “I would like to say something that I think people need to know, more than how I deal with haters,” she said. She went on to remind the audience of a number of statistics that highlight the depths of the global climate crisis.

Other activists were also keen to highlight the urgency of the issues at hand. “We’re not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see; we’re not the future of the world, we’e the present, right, we’re acting now, we’re not waiting any longer,” said Salvador Gomez-Colon, a 16-year old activist from San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The World Economic Forum 2020 takes place between January 21 and 24, with around 1,500 world leaders set to attend to discuss global, regional and industrial agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

