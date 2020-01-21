-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Switzerland: Greta Thunberg swats aside question about “haters” at Davos climate panel
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: World Economic Forum
A number of young activists spoke during a panel discussion on the climate crisis at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
The host asked them how they dealt with “haters,” a question that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg proceeded to swat aside. “I would like to say something that I think people need to know, more than how I deal with haters,” she said. She went on to remind the audience of a number of statistics that highlight the depths of the global climate crisis.
Other activists were also keen to highlight the urgency of the issues at hand. “We’re not waiting five, 10, 20 years to take the action we want to see; we’re not the future of the world, we’e the present, right, we’re acting now, we’re not waiting any longer,” said Salvador Gomez-Colon, a 16-year old activist from San Juan in Puerto Rico.
The World Economic Forum 2020 takes place between January 21 and 24, with around 1,500 world leaders set to attend to discuss global, regional and industrial agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’
Mandatory Credit: World Economic Forum
Video ID: 20200121-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200121-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly