Switzerland: IOC documents on Russian biathletes’ doping case contain “fake” signatures, says lawyer

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian athletes Olga Vilukhina, Yana Romanova and Olga Zaitseva, who were lifelong disqualified by the International Olympic Committee and deprived of medals won at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, were seen leaving their hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, on Monday.

Addressing the press, lawyer Alexey Panich said that International Olympic Committee (IOC) documents on the Russian biathletes’ doping case contained “fake” signatures of former Moscow Anti-Doping laboratory chief Grigory Rodchenkov.

“Since some of the signatures on these affidavits aroused our suspicion, the day before today’s hearing we asked experts to assess those signatures and as a result we received several expert opinions,” said Panich.

“Thereafter, the Russian and English handwriting experts concluded that all, absolutely all the signatures of Rodchenkov on the affidavits are faked.”

Panich added that the evidence will be considered by the CAS.

Vilukhina, Romanova and Zaitseva won silver medals at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi as part of the relay team, after which their results were cancelled in 2017 and the IOC disqualified athletes for life.

In February, the Russian biathlon team, including biathlete Alexander Loginov, suffered from an Italian police anti-doping raid in the commune of Razen-Antholz, where the 2020 Biathlon World Championship was held, which forced Loginov to withdraw from the mass start.

Video ID: 20200303-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200303-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly