Switzerland: IOC’s Bach explains rationale behind postponement of Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed till 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bach was speaking in Lausanne on Tuesday.

“In this telephone call between Prime Minister Abe and me, we have been discussing the seriousness of the pandemic of the coronavirus and most importantly the devastating effects it has had on so many people’s lives around the entire globe,” said Bach.

“We are both very worried about the worldwide development because in the last two to three days in particular, three days, we have seen the rapidly growing numbers, we have seen the beginning of an outbreak in particular in Africa, we have seen the beginning of an outbreak also in some islands in Oceania and we have seen the rapidly growing numbers in South America and many other parts of the world,” he said.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) speaks of the acceleration of the spreading of the virus so we were addressing this situation and came to the conclusion that, in order to safeguard the health of the athletes and everybody involved in the Olympic Games, we have to postpone the Olympics and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the year 2021, with the aim to have it there at the latest in summer time 2021,” he added.

The postponement follows announcements from the Olympic organisations of Canada and Australia, saying that they would not send their athletes to compete due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

