Switzerland: OCHA expresses alarm at “deteriorating humanitarian situation in Idlib”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is alarmed at the “deteriorating humanitarian situation in Idlib,” according to spokesperson Jens Laerke who spoke from Geneva on Tuesday.

Laerke also pleaded for the continuation of cross-border aid operations for the estimated 2.7 million civilians trapped in Idlib.

“One of the reasons why it is so critically important that we continue is, with the cross-border operations is, to keep the death toll down. Of course, we cannot prevent shelling and fighting, we can call for that to stop. What we can do is that we can provide aid so that people survive where they are and this during this very harsh winter. And that is what we are doing,” said Laerke.

“Every day we receive disturbing reports of families caught up in the violence, seeking refuge and access to essential services in overcrowded camps and urban areas. Many are now sheltering in schools, mosques and other public buildings,” Laerke added.

Clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militants in the Idlib countryside have intensified in recent weeks, with the OCHA estimating 300,000 people have fled their homes since December 2019.

Video ID: 20200107-049

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200107-049

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly