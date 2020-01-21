-
Switzerland: Planting trees “nowhere near enough” says Thunberg at Davos
Mandatory credit: World Economic Forum
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said that planting trees is “nowhere near enough” in the face of the ongoing climate emergency. She made the comments during an address at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump had pledged his nation’s support for the one trillion trees initiative being launched at the WEF.
“Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough of what is ended, and it cannot replace real mitigation and rewilding nature, she said.
The World Economic Forum 2020 takes place between January 21 and 24, with around 1,500 world leaders set to attend to discuss global, regional and industrial agendas under the theme ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’
Mandatory Credit: World Economic Forum
Video ID: 20200121-035
