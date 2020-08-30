-
Switzerland: Protesters against COVID measures flood Zurich
Hundreds of people took the streets to protest the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Zurich on Saturday.
Protesters were seen holding banners, with some of the protesters spotted with Corona beer bottles, saying that “Corona is for drinking.”
Antifa protesters were also spotted rallying nearby.
Several protests over the coronavirus restrictions were held across Europe on Saturday, attracting thousands of people.
