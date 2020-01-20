Switzerland: Russia wins gold in luge team relay at Youth Olympics

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

All four members of Russia’s luge team are taking home several medals from the Olympia Bob Run in the resort of St Moritz as part of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games on Monday.

The team are taking home a gold medal for their team effort, plus one silver and two bronze medals for individual efforts.

“We are happy to get a gold medal, of course. We have been preparing for that a lot, we have been waiting for it for a long time. And finally we got it,” said a member of the Russian team Diana Loginova.

