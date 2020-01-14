Switzerland: Russian biathlete wins second gold at Youth Olympics

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: IOC

Russian biathlete Alena Mokhova picked up her second gold of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old rising star completed the biathlon sprint in 18 minutes and 55.5 seconds, narrowly beating Anastasia Zenova, teammate and silver medal winner, by 1.9 seconds.

“I was so glad that today Russia proves that we can do it,” Mokhova said in an interview after crossing the finishing line.

Mokhova also finished first in the women’s 10km individual biathlon.

Russia currently sits top of the medal table, pipping the hosts Switzerland thanks on silver medals only.

Video ID: 20200114-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200114-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly