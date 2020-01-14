-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Switzerland: Russian biathlete wins second gold at Youth Olympics
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: IOC
Russian biathlete Alena Mokhova picked up her second gold of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old rising star completed the biathlon sprint in 18 minutes and 55.5 seconds, narrowly beating Anastasia Zenova, teammate and silver medal winner, by 1.9 seconds.
“I was so glad that today Russia proves that we can do it,” Mokhova said in an interview after crossing the finishing line.
Mokhova also finished first in the women’s 10km individual biathlon.
Russia currently sits top of the medal table, pipping the hosts Switzerland thanks on silver medals only.
Video ID: 20200114-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200114-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly