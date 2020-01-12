Switzerland: Russian figure skating duo glide to gold at 2020 Winter Youth Olympics

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: International Olympic Committee; Music in file may be subject to copyright

Russian figure skating duo, Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov, won gold in the pairs figure skating event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne on Sunday.

Rylov, 18, described the atmosphere of the competition as “very festive and friendly” saying that “this was probably, emotionally speaking, just as the atmosphere of the competition, one of the easiest starts.”

Panfilova and Rylov could be seen delivering an extraordinary performance to music from the soundtrack of the ‘Third Person.’

Combining strength, balance and impressive technical ability the pair made their way to victory with a grand total score of 199.21.

