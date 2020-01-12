-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Switzerland: Russian figure skating duo glide to gold at 2020 Winter Youth Olympics
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: International Olympic Committee; Music in file may be subject to copyright
Russian figure skating duo, Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov, won gold in the pairs figure skating event at the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Lausanne on Sunday.
Rylov, 18, described the atmosphere of the competition as “very festive and friendly” saying that “this was probably, emotionally speaking, just as the atmosphere of the competition, one of the easiest starts.”
Panfilova and Rylov could be seen delivering an extraordinary performance to music from the soundtrack of the ‘Third Person.’
Combining strength, balance and impressive technical ability the pair made their way to victory with a grand total score of 199.21.
Video ID: 20200112-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200112-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly