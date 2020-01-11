-
Switzerland: Teen skier wins Israel”s first ever Winter Olympics medal
Mandatory credit: International Olympic Committee Newsroom
Sixteen-year-old skier Noa Szollos became the first Israeli to win a Winter Olympics medal after claiming bronze in the Women’s Super Giant Slalom at Lausanne 2020 on Friday.
Finishing third behind France’s Caitlin McFarlane and eventual winner Amelie Klopfenstein of Switzerland, Szollos said the run was ‘difficult’ but she was able to overcome some early mistakes.
“I hope I made everyone proud at home. I guess it’s a big deal, it’s the very first Olympic
medal in the Winter Games no matter if youth or normal Olympics for Israel. So, I think it
means a lot,” she said afterwards.
The Youth Winter Olympic Games convenes the best young athletes, aged 15-18, from around the world to compete in 81 events. This is the third ever edition of the YWOG following Innsbruck 2012 and Lillehammer 2016.
