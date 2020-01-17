Switzerland: Thunberg joins climate protest in Lausanne ahead of Davos summit

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sixteen-year-old Swedish student and environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined thousands of climate change protesters in Lausanne for the ‘Fridays for Future’ rally on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Davos Summit of world leaders, set to take place next week.

“We are now in a new year and we have entered a new decade and so far during this decade we have seen no signs whatsoever that real climate action is coming, and that has to change,” Thunberg said addressing the crowd.

She added, “young people from all across the globe have been school striking for their right for a future every Friday and for me personally this is week 74 of Fridays for future protests.”

Thunberg went on to say “to the world leaders and those in power, I would like to say that you haven’t seen anything yet you have not seen the lots of us we can assure you that.”

Next week Thunberg will join world leaders at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. This year the forum will be largely focused on the intensifying global climate crisis.

Thunberg, who has been demonstrating on Fridays since August 2018 under the motto ‘School strike for the climate’ in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, is now well-known all over the world as she has inspired climate strikes globally. For her activities Greta has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

