Switzerland: Too early to predict end of coronavirus epidemic – WHO

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes it is “too early to try and predict the beginning, the middle or the end” of the coronavirus or COVID-19 epidemic.

“We are not going to speak about numbers or dates. We need to focus of the task and the task is to contain the virus,” insisted WHO Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan at a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

“The stabilisation of cases in the last number of days is very reassuring,” he added.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also hesitant to promise anything.

“The number of newly confirmed cases reported from China has stabilised over the past week, but that must be interpreted with extreme caution. This outbreak could still go in any direction.”

The novel flu-like virus has claimed more than 1,100 lives since it first emerged in Wuhan last December.

Video ID: 20200212-057

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-057

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly