Switzerland: Trump holds talks with “tough negotiator” von der Leyen at Davos

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 50th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Tuesday.

“It’s great to be with the President of the European Commission and a woman who’s highly respected, I have to say, and I hear a very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us because we’re going to talk about a big trade deal,” Trump said.

Von der Leyen said, “we have a long history of a common foundation of a lot of business contacts, friendship, youth exchange, science, culture, since way more than 70 years, the American people and the European people are good friends, and this is what we’re going to build on.”

When asked whether he is planning to introduce a motion to dismiss when the Senate trial begins Trump answered “That whole thing is a hoax. It goes nowhere because nothing happened. The only thing we’ve done is a great job.”

The 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is convening world leaders to discuss the global, regional and industry agendas under the theme ‘Stockholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

