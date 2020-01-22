-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Switzerland: Trump offers help in resolving Kashmir issue at talks with Pakistan’s leader Khan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President, Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Tuesday.
President Trump regarded discussing trade between the two countries as of a “very paramount importance.”
The dispute between Pakistan and India over Kashmir and borders has been watched by the US “very, very closely,” added Trump, stressing: “We’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping.”
In turn, Afghanistan was the top priority for Khan, who said that “both of our sides are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.”
Concerning the dispute with India, Pakistani leader hoped that “the US would play its part in resolving it because no other country can.”
President Trump expressed hopes to reach a trade deal with the European Union, adding: “But if we’re unable to make a deal, we will have to do something.”
This year’s forum in Davos focuses on “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” and will last January 24.
Video ID: 20200122-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200122-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly