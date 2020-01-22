Switzerland: Trump offers help in resolving Kashmir issue at talks with Pakistan’s leader Khan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President, Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Tuesday.

President Trump regarded discussing trade between the two countries as of a “very paramount importance.”

The dispute between Pakistan and India over Kashmir and borders has been watched by the US “very, very closely,” added Trump, stressing: “We’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping.”

In turn, Afghanistan was the top priority for Khan, who said that “both of our sides are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.”

Concerning the dispute with India, Pakistani leader hoped that “the US would play its part in resolving it because no other country can.”

President Trump expressed hopes to reach a trade deal with the European Union, adding: “But if we’re unable to make a deal, we will have to do something.”

This year’s forum in Davos focuses on “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” and will last January 24.

