Switzerland: WHO against travel and trade restrictions in coronavirus outbreak
Despite seeming logical initially, closing borders and limiting travel and trade to control coronavirus outbreak could backfire in the long run, as confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva on Friday.
“Travel and trade restrictions are not recommended by the WHO,” said Christian Lindmeier who acts as the spokesperson of the World Health Organisation.
“Whenever people want to travel they will and if the official paths are not open, they will find unofficial paths,” Lindmeier added who noted border controls allow for monitoring of symptoms and checking travel histories.
On Thursday, WHO declared a global health emergency in Geneva due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China and its spread around the world.
