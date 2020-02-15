Switzerland: WHO calls for “training and equipment” of COVID-19 health workers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

MANDATORY CREDIT: UN TV

World Health Organization’s (WHO) called for the training and equipment of health workers at a press conference in Geneva, on Friday, after the Chinese authorities confirmed that 1,716 health workers in the country were infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“What is clear is that we’ve always known that health workers are in the front line. We’ve said in many, many occasions here, that the real front line and the real point of entry for a virus into a country is a busy emergency room and unsuspecting, a general practice clinic,” Mike Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO Emergencies Programme said.

He continued, “So we have called again and again for the training and equipment of workers. The Director-General has called for a prioritization of protective gear for those workers because we understand those risks.”

Ryan pointed to possible role smoking plays in COVID-19 infection saying “It goes without saying, that’ smoking is a risk factor for severity of any lower respiratory tract infection, then we would expect it to be no different here.”

On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission said that a total of 1,716 medical workers have been infected by the coronavirus in the country and six of them lost their lives.

Around 60,000 people have been infected in China alone with more than 350 cases declared in over 25 other countries, including Germany, the UK and the US. Three deaths have been confirmed outside China; in Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

MANDATORY CREDIT: UN TV

Video ID: 20200214-063

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200214-063

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly