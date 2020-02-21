-
Switzerland: WHO chief urges intl. community to use “window of opportunity” to contain coronavirus
Mandatory credit: WHO
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the international community to “use the window of opportunity to respond while we have time to respond” to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, from Geneva on Thursday.
“We believe as WHO that there is a chance to contain this outbreak if we use the window of opportunity that we have,” said Tedros.
“This is, as I always say, a time for solidarity. Governments, private sector, civil society, and the whole world should stand in unison,” he added.
The Head of Clinical Care, Health Emergencies Janet Diaz commented that “at this moment in time, there is no proven effective treatment for COVID-19.”
An estimated of 70,548 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in China alone, with a further 370 cases declared in over 25 other countries. Three deaths have been confirmed outside of China; in France, Japan and the Philippines.
