Switzerland: WHO partners with Google to fight coronavirus misinformation
Mandatory credit: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization (WHO) is partnering with “groups such as Google” to make sure people have access to reliable information about the deadly coronavirus, a WHO official announced at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday.
“People had suddenly the impression that the virus was in the air and everybody who goes under this cloud of virus will be infected. So this is not the situation. Currently, the virus is transmitted through droplets, and you need a close contact to be infected,” said WHO chief of global infectious hazard preparedness Sylvie Briand.
Briand said that Google had launched a new project called SOS Alert which aims to help people by having all the possible information about the coronavirus in one place.
“What we do is really, first acknowledge that this ‘infodemic’ exists and needs a specific treatment. And this treatment is not easy because it requires a lot of global collaboration,” she added.
The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the WHO.
At least 427 people have died with almost 20,500 cases of the virus confirmed in mainland China alone.
Over 150 cases were confirmed world-wide across 25 countries, including France, the UK, Canada and the US. Hong Kong announced the second death from the disease outside mainland China of a 39-year old man, with the first being announced in the Philippines on Sunday.
