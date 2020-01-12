Share
0 0 0 0

Sydney Opera House lit up in tribute as Australia wildfires claim another victim

57 mins ago

Sydney’s iconic opera house was illuminated in tribute to those battling wildfires as the blazes claimed the life of a professional firefighter â€¦
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/12/sydney-opera-house-lit-up-in-tribute-as-australia-wildfires-claim-another-victim

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment