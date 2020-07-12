Syria aid deal: UNSC manages to keep only one crossing open

Millions of displaced Syrians will now have only one Turkish border crossing to receive aid after several attempts to keep a second crossing open failed to pass at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia, backed by China, had been pushing to shut down one of the two border crossings that were still open.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

