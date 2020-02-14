Syria: Air defences intercept missiles over Damascus – state TV

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Syrian air defences shot down missiles allegedly launched by Israel over Damascus on Thursday, according to state media.

Footage shows a bright light rising into the sky as a Syrian surface-to-air missile rises to intercept missiles before a flash can be seen over the Damascus skyline.

According to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the attack came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. No casualties have been reported.

