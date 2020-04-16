Syria: al-Hol refugee camp prepares for possible coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tents are being prepared to be set up to quarantine those who might be infected with the coronavirus in Syria’s al-Hol camp, according to a Kurdish Red Crescent member.

Footage filmed on Wednesday shows the camp, that reportedly hosts thousands of refugees, including those displaced from territories formerly controlled by the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIL/ISIS), as well as IS fighters’ families.

Delovan Adnan Fattah, a member of the Kurdish Red Crescent in al-Hol camp, said that “there is no infection of coronavirus in the camp for the time being. Two days later, a quarantine consisting of two tents will be set up.”

He added that “if the symptoms of coronavirus are confirmed, the patient will be sent to the organisations, where they will take the necessary procedures outside the camp.”

