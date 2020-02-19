-
Syria: Aleppo airport resumes civilian flights for first time since 2012
A Syrian passenger plane has touched down at Aleppo airport from Damascus on Wednesday, marking the resumption of civilian flights in the war-ravaged city for the first time in eight years.
The Syrian Air Airbus A320 landed at Aleppo airport at 11:22 local time (09:22 GMT), carrying Syrian officials and journalists.
The reopening of the airport comes days after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) regained control of towns and villages surrounding Aleppo, following an extensive offensive against militants.
Civilian flights were halted at Aleppo airport in 2012 when militants took hold of large parts of the city.
Last week, the government forces also reclaimed full control of the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo, in the north of the country, and Damascus in the south.
