Syria blackout after suspected pipeline attack

Power is gradually being restored in Syria after a major gas pipeline explosion left large parts of the country without electricity.

Firefighters have now managed to put out the blaze in the Arab Gas Pipeline, just northeast of the capital Damascus.

This was the scene a few hours ago, images of a huge fireball appearing on state television and social media.

There are no details yet on what may have caused the explosion but the oil minister has said it could be an act of terror.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, in neighbouring Lebanon.

