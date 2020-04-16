-
Syria: China’s 2,016 coronavirus testing kits arrive in Damascus
A plane carrying a total of 2,016 COVID-19 test kits as a donation from China to Syria landed at Damascus’ International airport on Wednesday, which was received by Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and China’s Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao, reports say.
As part of the measures to tackle the spreading of the coronavirus, the Syrian government has imposed a partial curfew, which resulted in the closure of schools and universities, as well as and closing down non-essential businesses.
Syria has reported over 30 cases of COVID-19 cases, with three deaths at the time of writing. Meanwhile, over two million cases have been reported worldwide since the start of the outbreak, with over 134,000 resulting in deaths.
