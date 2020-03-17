Syria: Damascus schools and universities closed as coronavirus prevention

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Schools and universities were suspended in Damascus, on Monday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Footage from the Damascus University shows the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Dental Medicine being cleaned and sanitised. The ban is expected to last until April 2nd.

“These procedures are indeed very important for the prevention of this dangerous disease which hit the countries,” said Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Mohammad al-Omar.

The Chairman of Graduate Studies Committee at the Faculty of Political Science, Ashraf Fadel, said: “The Ministry of Higher Education and board of the University put in place some procedures to compensate for the missing content through uploading all the subjects’ content on the designated websites for the students to be able to get them during the closure.”

“The places of the students’ gatherings, such as the university city, are subject to inclusive sanitisation,” Fadel added.

No confirmed cases have been recorded in Syria yet, as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 179,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 7,000 people have died. ​

Video ID: 20200316-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly