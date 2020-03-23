-
Syria: Damascus streets disinfected amid coronavirus lockdown efforts
Streets of Damascus were disinfected on Monday as Syria announced lockdown measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Footage shows workers in full protective gear as they disinfect empty streets and store shutters depicting the Syrian flag.
Syrian authorities announced lockdown measures over the weekend after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in the country on Sunday.
Video ID: 20200323-045
