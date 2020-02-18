-
Syria: Displaced residents return to their homes in Maarat al-Numan
Dozens of displaced Syrian families returned to their hometown of Maarat al-Numan, in the southeastern countryside of Idlib Governorate, as seen in footage filmed on Tuesday, after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) regained control of the area in January.
Footage shows people walking into the town waving flags and carrying banners. One of the returnees expressed happiness about going back to her hometown, saying, “This is an indescribable feeling, for someone to return to his home, after 9 years, how anyone would feel about it?”
Another returnee said “Thank god we came back, after being away for a very long time, and after a lot of suffering, we are back home and we are hoping for health and prosperity, god bless you all.”
Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have regained control over the strategic town of Maarat al-Numan during the last week of January, as they advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
