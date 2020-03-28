-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: Drone captures empty streets of Damascus as lockdown enforced
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Drone footage filmed on Friday in the Syrian capital shows empty roads, squares and parks as the city was in its second day of lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.
The Syrian authorities imposed night time curfew on Thursday after closing all non-essential businesses in attempt to stop the spread of the disease.
Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.
Video ID: 20200328-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly