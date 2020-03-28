Syria: Drone captures empty streets of Damascus as lockdown enforced

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Drone footage filmed on Friday in the Syrian capital shows empty roads, squares and parks as the city was in its second day of lockdown due to the coronavirus threat.

The Syrian authorities imposed night time curfew on Thursday after closing all non-essential businesses in attempt to stop the spread of the disease.

Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

