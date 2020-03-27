Syria: Fear of coronavirus outbreak mounts in Idlib

Even though the number of coronavirus cases is low in Syria, there are big worries that this will change very quickly.

Millions of displaced people live in the northwestern province of Idlib, which has a weak healthcare system destroyed by years of conflict.

Five COVID-19 cases have been reported, but many are concerned the virus will soon reach them.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu has more.

