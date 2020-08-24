Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Alikhbaria Syria

Firefighters were tackling blaze after an explosion at a gas pipeline between the suburbs of Al-Dhumayr and Adra near Damascus in the early hours of Monday.

The blast reportedly caused power outages across the country on Sunday night.

Syrian oil minister Ali Ghanem was quoted as saying the explosion may have been caused by a ‘terrorist act’.

Reports suggest power supplies to several provinces were gradually restored by Monday morning.

Video ID: 20200824-022

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-022

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly