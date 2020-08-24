-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus
Mandatory Credit: Alikhbaria Syria
Firefighters were tackling blaze after an explosion at a gas pipeline between the suburbs of Al-Dhumayr and Adra near Damascus in the early hours of Monday.
The blast reportedly caused power outages across the country on Sunday night.
Syrian oil minister Ali Ghanem was quoted as saying the explosion may have been caused by a ‘terrorist act’.
Reports suggest power supplies to several provinces were gradually restored by Monday morning.
