-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: Footage shows archaeological site of Al-Bara following SAA’s advance in Idlib
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Footage filmed on Monday shows the remains of the ancient city of Al-Bara, in an area recently recaptured by SAA forces in the Idlib countryside.
Images show part of the archaeological site, located nearly 90 southwest of Aleppo, with remains of the city’s structure. In the area, which was reportedly turned into a headquarters of the ‘Al-Nusra Front’. Weapons storage tunnels and training facilities are also visible.
“Al-Bara is an archaeological site that contains many historical ruins. The militant groups used it as a stronghold and fortified it using detailed engineering techniques. They know very well that the Syrian Arab Army does not attack historical sites, this is why they chose it as their stronghold and fortified it,” said a Syrian Arab Army officer.
Ancient Al-Bara, which lies just west of the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo, is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, within the file of the archaeological villages in northern Syria. The SAA reportedly liberated the site after intense fighting with Turkish-backed forces.
Video ID: 20200309-035
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200309-035
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly