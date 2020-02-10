Syria: Government forces retake villages of Zitan and Birnah near M5 highway

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units have retaken control of the villages of Zitan and Barnah to the south of Aleppo on Friday, according to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Footage shows SAA soldiers marching and riding on the back on military vehicles, along with tanks and other armoured vehicles driving on roads in the area.

The villages lay close to the border of the Idlib Governorate, and directly on the outskirts of the strategic M5 highway, which is an economically essential transportation road that links the capital Damascus to Aleppo, and which the SAA is seeking to regain control of.

