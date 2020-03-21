Syria: Great Mosque of Damascus closed for 1st time in centuries over coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Great Mosque of Damascus, known as Umayyad Mosque, was closed for the Friday prayer for the first time in centuries amid the coronavirus epidemy worldwide.

The measure follows the order by Syrian Ministry of Endowments, issued on Wednesday to suspend the prayers and religious group services across the country until April 4.

According to the fatwa, the activity of the mosques will be limited to calling population to five daily prayers.

Syrian authorities said they have not registered any case of COVID-19 yet. Earlier, officials announced a set of precautionary measures such as the closure of schools and cancellation of public events. The Parliamentary elections have been postponed from April 13 to May 20 in an attempt to avoid public gatherings.​

