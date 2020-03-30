-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: ISIS prisoners escape prison in al-Hasakah
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Several self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) detainees escaped the Geweran prison in al-Hasakah city on Sunday.
Footage from outside the prison which is mainly controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows SDF and the Kurdish Self-Defence Forces militants in an alert state in the vicinity of the prison and on its roof on Monday.
Local media reported that prisoners broke down doors and made holes in the walls before escaping. The reports added that a number of detainees were wounded during the escape attempt.
According to the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) against self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) Colonel Myles B. Caggins, coalition forces provided SDF forces with aerial support in order to quell the prison unrest.
At the beginning of March, ISIS detainees carried out 3 simultaneous rampages in the SDF-controlled prisons in al-Haskah and Deir Ezzor, in order to demand trials based on the surrender deal reached after the al-Baghuz battles last February.
Video ID: 20200330-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly