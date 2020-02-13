-
Syria: Locals throw rocks at US convoy near Qamishli
Locals in a village east of the town of Qamishli in north-eastern Syria were seen throwing rocks at a military convoy carrying US flags on Wednesday, after one Syrian civilian was reportedly killed in clashes.
Footage filmed in Khirbet Amo village close to Qamishli shows locals throwing rocks at a military convoy carrying US flags.
According to official military spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Myles Caggins, the incident came after US-led coalition forces were blocked by pro-Damascus locals at a checkpoint.
The US troops apparently faced resistance from the villagers who threw stones at them.
“They [the Americans] reciprocated with bullets. A young man was killed and two were injured,” said the local.
The Russian Ministry of Defence released a statement confirming that Faisal Khalid Muhammad, aged 14, was killed in the incident.
