Syria: Main squares close to counter coronavirus outbreak in Aleppo
The Saadallah Al-Jabri Square, the vicinity of the Citadel of Aleppo, the Radio Station cornet, and several public squares were desolate on Wednesday after the governorate of Aleppo issued an order to close many squares and public places in Aleppo.
The order was issued on Sunday in a bid to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The shops in the city were mostly closed while the traffic was light.
Based on the order, markets, restaurants, and food stores will be monitored to guarantee adherence to health standards, while workers at restaurants are obliged to wear masks and gloves and to sanitise the restaurants on a daily basis.
As of Wednesday, Syria has registered 293 coronavirus cases, with 9 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
