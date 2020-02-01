Syria military offensive drives humanitarian crisis in north

Air raids and fighting in northwest Syria have displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Many are escaping towards the Turkish border as hospitals in Idlib and Aleppo come under attack.

As the fighting continues there is not enough food, medicines and tents for families.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta has more.

