Syria: MPs vote unanimously to recognise Armenian genocide

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Parliament passed a resolution in Damascus on Thursday to recognise the 1915-1917 killings of 1.8 million Armenians as genocide.

“Today, on Thursday, 13 February 2020, a resolution has been unanimously adopted to recognise and condemn the Armenian genocide that took place at the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth century,” Nora Arissian, a Syrian MP and Chairman of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Assembly said.

The resolution was reportedly tabled by the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Commission.

“This step comes within a humanitarian and legal framework. Because perhaps if we insert it within the political framework, the matter may be seen on the background of what is taking place today between Syria and the Turkey. But it is purely humanitarian, there are people who have been attacked, persecuted and exterminated. Thus, Syria, through this measure, recognising and condemning the genocide against the Armenian people,” Ahmed Mor’i, a Syrian MP said.

The Armenian genocide took place in the Ottoman Empire during and after World War I, between the years 1915 and 1923. Commemorations have taken place every year since the 1920s, marking the date in 1915 when hundreds of Armenian intellectuals were arrested in the Ottoman capital of Constantinople, before being executed.

In the years that followed, ethnic Armenians were displaced, deported or placed in concentration camps by Ottoman authorities. Between 600,000 and 1.8 million people are believed to have died during the period.

Over 30 countries, including Germany, Russia, France and Italy, have recognised the genocide.

Video ID: 20200213-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200213-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly