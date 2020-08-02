-
Victoria state premier announces nightly coronavirus curfew for Melbourne - 4 hours ago
-
Should TikTok be banned? | Start Here - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims repeat ‘Stoning of Devil’ ceremony before returning to Mecca on 5th day of Hajj - 5 hours ago
-
South Africa surpasses 500,000 Covid-19 cases, more than half of Africa’s tally - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Mobile station offers free COVID tests for travellers from Scandinavia at Fehmarn island - 6 hours ago
-
Syria: Opposition form coalition amid discontent with parliamentary elections - 6 hours ago
-
Will England become a cashless society? - 6 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area - 6 hours ago
-
Berlin police break up protest against coronavirus restrictions | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina’s pandemic squatters - 6 hours ago
Syria: Opposition form coalition amid discontent with parliamentary elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A group of opposition parties held a press conference at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Youth Party for Construction and Change in Damascus on Saturday, in response to the Supreme Constitutional Court upholding the results of the recent People’s Assembly elections, despite allegations of rigging and “interference”. The coalition included the Youth Party for Construction and Change, the Syrian Democratic Party and the Solidarity Party.
An official of the Information Office of the Syrian Democratic Party, Mohamed Kheir Lababidi, expressed his rejection of the results of the recent elections, saying: “We did not come here in order to host anyone, and we do not attack anyone. We express the will of the people, who are not unanimous in something, perhaps as unanimously on the partiality of the elections that took place now.”
Nawaf Al-Mulhem, representative of the People’s Party, said: “There is interference by the leaders of the Baath Party and directed to cancel [candidates for elections], and to choose [candidates for elections], because of their political orientations and so on.”
According to a statement read by Solidarity Party representative Muhammad Abu al-Qasim, the meeting resulted in the decision to form a national opposition coalition, combined of national parties, organisations, and figures, whose mission is to arrange the Syrian domestic house, and to promote national action to counter the culture of corruption and exclusion practiced by the Ba’ath Party.
Video ID: 20200801-032
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200801-032
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly