Syria: Putin jokes Assad should invite Trump to Damascus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Russia 1, TV show ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’

Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught on camera joking with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad about US President Donald Trump during the Russian leader’s visit to Damascus on January 7.

The video, published by Russia 1 TV channel as part of the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ show on Sunday, shows the presidents visiting Damascus’ Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, during which Assad can be heard telling Putin about the Apostle Paul and his conversion to Christianity after a vision at the gate of Damascus.

“If Trump arrives in this shrine, he will become a good man,” Assad joked.

“He will be changed for better… invite him. He will come,” Putin replies.

When Assad says he’s ready to invite Trump, Putin jokes: “I will tell him.”

The Russian leader visited Damascus last week, holding security talks with Assad and afterwards visiting the city’s historic religious sites. His visit took place on the Orthodox Christmas Day.

*This script was amended on 13 January 2020. The translations were corrected.*

Video ID: 20200113-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200113-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly