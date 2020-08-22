-
Syria: Residents struggle as Hasakah’s running water cut off
Friday marked more than a week the Syrian city of Hasakah was cut off from running water, exacerbating the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic in the city which is controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Footage shows tankers roaming the streets of the city to provide water to locals amid high temperatures. Old and young, men and women filled up containers to take the water home.
According to a Thursday report by Syrian state news agency SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency), Turkish forces and armed groups supported by Ankara had cut off water supplies provided by the Aluk water station to the city a week before.
One resident said, “Why did they cut our water resources? What does Erdogan want from us, what is it that he wants from us, he already took the area, leave us some water, what is it that he wants?”
The water station which supplies the city with drinking water fell under the control of Turkish military forces last October.
