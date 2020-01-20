-
Syria: Russia repels drone attack on its base in Latakia
A drone attack launched by unknown militants targeting the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Latakia, was repelled by the Russian anti-aircraft missile system on Sunday.
Footage shows what appears to be an unmanned flying vehicle being taken down.
After the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry released the following statement: “3 small-sized air targets (UAVs) were approaching a Russian military facility from the north-east in the evening on January 19, 2020. They were detected by Russian anti-aircraft systems at Khmeimim airbase at a significant distance. The air targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile systems at the Russian base at a safe distance from the base. There’re no casualties or material damage. Russian Khmeimim airbase is continuing to operate as usual.”
According to media reports, in 2019 the Russian military fought off several attacks directed at the Khmeimim airbase, having destroyed at least 58 drones and 27 rockets.
