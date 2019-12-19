-
Syria: Russian and Syrian military exercises continue in Mediterranean
Russian and Syrian navies held joint naval drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, as part of the first joint drills involving the two countries that kicked off on December 16.
The drills included Russian surface ships, aircraft from Russia’s Hmeymim airbase, missile gunboats and minesweepers of the Syrian Navy. Footage also shows emergency drills being conducted by forces.
According to Russian authorities, the exercises are aimed at increasing cooperation between the Russian and Syrian militaries.
