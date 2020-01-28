Syria: SAA advances in Idlib countryside towards Maarat al-Numan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army continued its military operation in Idlib countryside as it closed in on the strategic city of Maarat al-Numan on Tuesday.

Footage shows SAA deploying its armoured military vehicles and infantry in southern Idlib Governorate, setting its trajectory towards Maarat al-Numan through smaller towns and villages including al-Teh and Deir al-Gharbi.

“Maarat al-Numan has fallen. We are waiting for orders to enter it,” said a Syrian soldier.

The offensive has been ongoing despite a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey backing the opposing sides went into effect on January 12.

Video ID: 20200128-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200128-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly