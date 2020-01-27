Syria: SAA captures several towns in Idlib countryside

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the villages of Ma’arat al-Nu’man and Maar Shamshah in the Idlib countryside during its advance on Sunday.

Footage shows SAA forces deploying armoured vehicles and soldiers as well as smoke billowing over the area of fighting.

The offensive against militants in Idlib came despite a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey backing the opposing sides went into effect on January 12.

Video ID: 20200127-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200127-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly