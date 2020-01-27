-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: SAA captures several towns in Idlib countryside
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of the villages of Ma’arat al-Nu’man and Maar Shamshah in the Idlib countryside during its advance on Sunday.
Footage shows SAA forces deploying armoured vehicles and soldiers as well as smoke billowing over the area of fighting.
The offensive against militants in Idlib came despite a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey backing the opposing sides went into effect on January 12.
Video ID: 20200127-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200127-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly