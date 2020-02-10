-
Syria: SAA continue to gain territories near M5 highway
The SAA captured new villages near the M5 highway on Monday, as it continued its military advance in the north-eastern countryside of Idlib and the south-western countryside of Aleppo.
Footage from the ground showed the SAA vehicles and soldiers patrolling the road close to the town of Al Barqum.
One of the SAA officers said that the aims of the operation is “to secure [both sides of] the international highway, so we expanded the range [of the operations] to include the towns in the nearby from the highway.”
The government is hoping to once more reopen the M5 to traffic.
The officer added that “the operations are heading now towards the town of Kafr Aleppo which is the last village. God willing, the whole highway will be secured during the coming days.”
Following days of a prolonged military offensive in the eastern countryside of Idlib, the SAA entered the strategic towns of Ma’arat al-Nu’man and Saraqib.
The settlements lie on the M5, a key road linking Aleppo, the economic hub of Syria, with the capital Damascus, crossing the central governorates of Hama and Homs.
