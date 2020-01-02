Syria: SAA continues military operation in Idlib countryside

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fighting was ongoing as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its military operations against Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militants near Ma’arrat al-Numan in the southeastern countryside of Syria’s Idlib Governorate on Thursday.

Footage shows SAA forces as they deployed rocket launchers among other heavy artillery into the area. SAA infantry was supported by aerial forces during the operation.

According to Syrian state media, SAA forces thwarted an attack by the militants on towns of al-Tehh and Jarjnaz during the military operation in the recently-liberated area.

Clashes between the SAA and HTS in the Idlib countryside have intensified in the last weeks. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that over 280,000 people have fled their homes in northwest Syria during the period of the 1st to the 29th of December.

Video ID: 20200102-019

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200102-019

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly